NDOT set to install 3 wrong-way driver detection systems in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wrong-way drivers on our valley roadways are a dangerous and deadly threat.

Following the fatal crash on the 215 beltway early Sunday morning, concerns over wrong-way crashes are top of mind for many drivers.

In the next 2 months, the Nevada Department of Transportation will install three more wrong-way detection systems at interstate and freeway off-ramps in the valley. It's the next phase of the "Special Pilot" project.

"I think flashing lights are a good way to make people see the signs," said Las Vegas resident Austin Schleidt

The alert systems are made up of radars and cameras. When a driver enters the wrong direction on off-ramps, two sets of red flashing lights activate to get the driver's attention and law enforcement is notified.

"Eventually we'll love to see the system expanded to every freeway interchange as many as possible. We're starting off with the ones that are easiest to get to and the ones that are the most cost-effective to get to."

Justin Hopkins with NDOT says according to a 3-year study by the department, the systems are overwhelmingly successful. Still, Hopkins says when it comes to wrong-way crashes in Las Vegas, he believes it's not the roadways, it's impairment.

"We are not going to engineer our way out of people to not drive impaired. but what we can do is try to do is get to stop on the freeway in the wrong direction."

One driver tells Channel 13, he's grateful the city is doing something to protect motorists.

"I would say this is a step in the right direction and hopefully it keeps going from there," said Las Vegas resident Zach Lugris.

NDOT says in addition to these detection systems, they are urging all drivers to be cautious and to report any incidents of wrong-way driving that they observe.