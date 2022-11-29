NDOT installs wrong-way driver detection systems around the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation continues to enhance safety along the state's roadway. Four new wrong-way driver detection systems are being installed at interstates around the valley to help save lives.

"These systems we found over the last three years in our test study have been enormously successful," said NDOT representative Justin Hopkins.

Radar technology detects a driver going the wrong way. Lights get the driver's attention through flashing signs. It also sends police a video clip of the driver in real time.

"Out of all the times the system was triggered, almost 80 percent of the time the driver turns around before they get to the freeway," said Hopkins.

The new system will be installed on Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue, U.S. 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive, U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon Road, and U.S. 95 at Durango Drive. Drivers near the Durango ramp say the new technology is welcome news.

"If an accident can be prevented, let's prevent it," said driver Samuel Jefferson.

"It's confusing, so it's best to put awareness out there than to have something happen," said driver Danny Vanderlinden.

Hopkins says NDOT believes the new equipment will make a big difference in preventing wrong-way fatal crashes.

"We're confident that this system will save lives. We cannot prevent everybody from driving impaired, but we're hoping this system is an extra line of defense that is going to stop people from getting on the freeway and going the wrong way in the first place."