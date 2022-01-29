NDOT: Las Vegas area bridges and overpasses in good shape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In light of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, viewers might be wondering how our local bridges and overpasses are doing when it comes to maintenance and repairs.

“It’s been a little hectic. As you can see, it’s a busy intersection. A lot of traffic.”

Darvin Matallana is very familiar with the intersection of Eastern and US-95. His business, Superior Insurance is not too far from it. During the nine years he’s worked there, he’s seen more people move in.

“A lot of new residents coming from all over. Different states and thank god, we’re growing,” he said.

To keep up with that growth upgrades are being made, like the overpass at that intersection which many clients drive over and under.

“I know that they’re getting it updated and finally after more than 50 years. That’s really good and seeing our tax money going to work for us,” he said.

It’s tax money the Nevada Department of Transportation is using to work on two bridges on the US-95 viaduct at Eastern and Desert Inn. They also happen to be the only two in the valley considered by NDOT to be structurally deficient with work already planned to rebuild them. NDOT says less than 2 percent of bridges it maintains across the state are considered to be structurally deficient, which is the best in the nation. The agency says a big reason is the lack of extreme weather conditions other states face.

“We’re going at the right pace there. Getting everything updated and having a good reputation for our bridges which is good,” Matallana said.

He says while the construction of the bridge near his business may be annoying to navigate around, he’s glad it’s happening in the first place.

“I’m waiting for it to happen and get done and I believe it’s going to benefit everybody,” he said.