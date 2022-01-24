Work continues on Eastern Avenue bridge, Desert Inn Road structure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews will begin reconstructing the Eastern Avenue bridge and demolishing the Desert Inn structure along I-515 (US 95) at the beginning of the month.

Officials say this is the final phase of the bridge replacement process.

For a six-day period beginning on Jan. 31, both Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians at the freeway structure. Desert Inn Road is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m.; Eastern Avenue will close at 6 a.m.

The ramps to north and southbound I-515 will remain open. Access to local businesses will be maintained, according to officials.

RTC customers and pedestrians who are impacted by the detour around the Desert Inn Road construction zone or nearby bus stops should notify the bus operator for a courtesy ride on route 203.

When Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue reopen, each will be reduced to two lanes under the I-515 structure until all bridge work is completed, which is anticipated to be at the end of May.

Officials say the work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.