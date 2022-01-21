Watch
Construction on U.S. 95 continues, worker expected to make full recovery after girder collapse

Nevada Department of Public Transportation
Planned demolition of the US 95/I-515 bridge over Eastern Avenue continued on Jan. 21, 2022, following a construction incident the evening before. A girder unexpectedly collapsed during the removal process and a contract construction worker was injured. He was treated and released from a local hospital. NDOT says his injuries were minor and he is expected to make a full recovery. (Photo: NDOT)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jan 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Planned demolition of the U.S. 95 bridge over Eastern Avenue continued Friday following a construction incident the evening before.

On Thursday, a girder unexpectedly collapsed during the removal process and a contract construction worker was injured. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the man's injuries were minor and he is expected to make a full recovery.

U.S. 95 remains open and safe to drive on, according to NDOT.

Officials say the girder collapse is not expected to delay demolition work and Eastern Avenue is expected to reopen the evening of Jan. 26 as scheduled.

In a press release, NDOT thanked its public safety partners, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, for responding quickly to the scene. Safety is NDOT’s top priority, the agency says, and it is working with safety officials to ensure this incident is investigated thoroughly.

