Worker injured demolishing bridge at U.S. 95, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highway 95 was briefly shut down in the area of Eastern Avenue on Thursday afternoon after a worker was injured.

The worker was transported to an area hospital and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration was contacted to investigate.

@LasVegasFD transported one worker who was injured on the job to the hospital, is meeting with OSHA for investigation. https://t.co/3iQDWXauAo — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 21, 2022

The highway has since reopened, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The bridge over U.S. 95 at Eastern was slated for demolition this week as part of an ongoing Nevada Department of Transportation effort to revitalize bridges. The portion of Eastern Avenue underneath the bridge was closed to drivers and pedestrians starting on Monday so that it could be demolished and reconstructed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said officials are aware one of the department's employees was injured.

"We do not have details yet as to the extent of those injuries and are working to get updates in real time," a spokesperson said.