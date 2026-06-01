NDOT: Construction to impact traffic on US 95/I-11 from Summerlin Parkway to Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A $22 million road improvement project is expected to impact traffic on a five-mile stretch of U.S. 95/Interstate 11 starting May 31.

The Nevada Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, says it is launching the I-11 SafeTech Corridor Project to expand traffic management technology between Summerlin Parkway and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange.

The I-11 SafeTech Corridor Project "is designed to improve real-time traffic operations, congestion management, and roadway safety along one of southern Nevada's busiest freeway corridors," NDOT officials stated in a Friday news release.

How will this affect traffic?

Starting at 9 p.m. May 31, high occupancy vehicle lanes will be closed in both directions of US 95/I-11 from Rancho Drive to Rainbow Boulevard. NDOT says those closures will be in place 24/7 through September.

May 31 through June 5, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Drivers can expect intermittent lane reductions between Rancho Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

What's being done?

According to NDOT, major improvements from this project will include:



Seven active traffic management gantries to display real-time speed, lane use, and incident messaging. (If you, like us, are wondering what a gantry is — it is defined as a "bridge-like overhead structure with a platform supporting equipment such as a crane, railroad signals, lights, or cameras.")



gantries to display real-time speed, lane use, and incident messaging. (If you, like us, are wondering what a gantry is — it is defined as a "bridge-like overhead structure with a platform supporting equipment such as a crane, railroad signals, lights, or cameras.") Twelve wrong-way driver alert systems at six interchange locations, including Martin Luther King Boulevard, Rancho Drive, Valley View Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, Jones Boulevard, and Rainbow Boulevard, with two systems at each interchange.

The wrong-way driver alert systems are something we've covered before on Channel 13. In previous interviews, NDOT's spokesperson told us each installation costs between $250,000 and $300,000 per ramp. The systems use radar and cameras to detect wrong-way drivers and alert police. Since early 2022, NDOT has been in the process of installing more of these systems throughout the Las Vegas Valley after a pilot program in northern Nevada had an 84% success rate.

NDOT says the project will also include two strategic traffic management sites for law enforcement and incident response operations, as well as additional intelligent transportation systems infrastructure.

How long will it take?

Construction is expected to take place in phases through 2027, NDOT stated.

"Additional project elements, including installation of ATM gantries, are anticipated during a later phase of work due to extended manufacturing and delivery lead times," the agency noted.

How can you stay updated about closures in the area?

You're advised to use caution while traveling through work zones and to take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT notes that it partners with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions.

For the latest highway conditions, you can also visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.