NDOT Board of directors look towards future for transportation in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several important agenda items were discussed in The Nevada Department of Transportation's Board of Directors meeting, Monday.

As a part of the meeting, the state transportation board was able to approve vital new Nevada highway construction projects and agreements.

According to NDOT, "the projects will cumulatively support nearly 550 jobs for a year."

Together, the projects will cumulatively support nearly 550 jobs for a year. #nevadajobs @DiversifyNevada pic.twitter.com/prKUuYcooe — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 13, 2021

NDOT detailing issues like the record high number of fatalities state-wide, future projects expanding travel in the northern part of the state including Reno, and the issue that Californians and Nevadans deal with alike, the bottle-neck on I-15 at the Stateline.

NDOT Director, Kristina Swallow discussed the record number of fatalities on our roadways state-wide, which have risen to more than 349 deaths.

In the meeting, Swallow says Nevada has seen 30 more deaths on our roads this year. That's compared to the two worst years for fatalities over the last decade.

Another initiative NDOT is actively working on is sustainable funding and viability.

How can they improve transportation while staying within budget while reducing emissions? We can expect to hear more on those plans in January of 2022.

Work is also being done in Northern Nevada. Soon residents in Reno can look forward to more convenient travel as they work to finish the Reno Spaghetti Bowl which is currently 60 percent complete.

As far as the Southern portion of the state, we are all too familiar with the bottlenecks at the California-Nevada state-line.

Nevada Governor Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom are coming together to execute a plan that should relieve travel across state lines.

Some plans already in progress are the re-striping and re-paving of the shoulder, essentially adding an additional passing lane for those traveling from the Stateline through Primm.

Work on that project is expected to begin in Spring of next year and be complete by Summer of 2022.