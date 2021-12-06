California-Nevada high-speed rail project making 'progress'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another way to relieve Nevada-California traffic on Interstate 15 came up in a discussion on Sunday between the states’ governors: Traveling by train.

Brightline has been in talks when it comes to bringing a high-speed rail to the desert and in November it signed paperwork with California to expand a rail line from Rancho Cucamonga to Victorville with plans on eventually expanding it to Las Vegas.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned that it's a private venture and that the pandemic has caused more delays.

But Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says progress is happening.

"I got here in 1976 and they were talking about high-speed rail between California and Nevada, and they're still talking about it. But we're making progress now,” Sisolak said.

Brightline has not given word yet on an expected completion date for the project.