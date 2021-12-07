Watch
Report: Fatal crashes up 20% in Southern Nevada in 2021

Fatal crashes are now up 20 percent from last year, according to the latest Department of Public Safety report.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fatal crashes are now up 20 percent from last year, according to the latest Nevada Department of Public Safety report.

It's been a violent year on valley roads, as 349 people have lost their lives – a number that surpasses yearly totals over the last 13 years.

The top causes of such crashes have been impairment and speeding, according to the report, with 71 people not wearing seat belts and 79 being pedestrians who were killed.

