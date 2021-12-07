Report: Fatal crashes up 20% in Southern Nevada in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fatal crashes are now up 20 percent from last year, according to the latest Nevada Department of Public Safety report.

It's been a violent year on valley roads, as 349 people have lost their lives – a number that surpasses yearly totals over the last 13 years.

In my 5 years working for @NV_StatePolice - Traffic Safety, I have never sent out a fatal report with this many lives lost. With just under a month left in the year, 2021 is the deadliest year in the last 13 years on our roadways. pic.twitter.com/6mQxpaibwf — Andrew Bennett (@AndrewBennettNV) December 7, 2021

The top causes of such crashes have been impairment and speeding, according to the report, with 71 people not wearing seat belts and 79 being pedestrians who were killed.