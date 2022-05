LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday the Nevada Department of Transportation announced nightly lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 through May 24 on westbound Ann Rd. over US-95.

During the nightly closures lanes will be reduced and the shoulder will be closed for repairs according to NDOT.

Motorists traveling are urged to be cautious when traveling in work zones and use alternate routes when possible by NDOT.

Current state highway conditions can be found on nvroads.com.