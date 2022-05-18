Watch
NDOT alters traffic patterns ahead of EDC weekend in Las Vegas

Alterations will be made to I-15
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 19:48:38-04

NORTH VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Tuesday they are altering traffic patterns ahead of the Electric Daisy Carnival weekend.

Drivers can expect restrictions at the locations below from 2 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 20 to May 23 per NDOT:

  • I-15 and Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58.
  • Las Vegas Blvd between Craig and Exit 58 (Apex).
  • Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Blvd.

NDOT reports that Monday morning will be challenging as that's when the EDC festival ends.

