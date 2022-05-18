NDOT alters traffic patterns ahead of EDC weekend in Las Vegas

NORTH VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Tuesday they are altering traffic patterns ahead of the Electric Daisy Carnival weekend.

Drivers can expect restrictions at the locations below from 2 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 20 to May 23 per NDOT:

I-15 and Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58.

Las Vegas Blvd between Craig and Exit 58 (Apex).

Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Blvd.

NDOT reports that Monday morning will be challenging as that's when the EDC festival ends.

RELATED: EDC 2021 wraps up in Las Vegas