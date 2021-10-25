World's largest dance party wraps up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world’s largest dance party has officially wrapped up. Now, hundreds of thousands of people who attended Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, are headed home.

The three-day festival took some time to get off the ground. The city of Las Vegas originally denied the safety plan for the vent because of the pandemic, so an event that typically happen in May didn’t happen until October.

Jose Alvarado flew in form Chicago with his friends. He says the five month wait was worth it.

“We came back in May when EDC was originally supposed to happen, but I think Vegas 2.0 was way better than the first time around,” Alvarado said.

With the cooler fall temperatures, EDC organizers didn’t offer air conditioning, which led to a problem for some campers.

“It is 108 degrees inside of my tent during the day, we were awake from 7:30 in the morning. We haven’t slept,” said Polly, visiting from California. “There’s no running water, the bathrooms don’t work, there’s no sinks, no showers. What do we do? And then we find out that there’s no AC? I was livid. I’m livid.”

EDC’s organizing head, Insomniac, sent a text message to campers saying they did not include air conditioning because of the cooler temperatures. Refunds were also offered to customers.

As thousands made their way home, high demand created a surge in rideshare prices.

“The only problem was getting home back to your hotel, it’s really difficult if you don’t have a shuttle pass or a car that can take you home because Ubers are like $200,” said Alex Heitz, in town from Philadelphia.

Heitz says it’s a small price to pay for an otherwise successful weekend.

“It was a pretty great time, I’m glad me and my buddies came it was totally worth it,” Heitz added.