EDC Las Vegas hits stride post-pandemic

The world’s largest dance music festival is happening right now—the Electric Daisy Carnival or EDC.

This normally happens in May, but it is October--and that means we will see some chillier temperatures overnight.

“There’s so much body heat, you’re not going to be cold in here tonight,” said Arthur and Angela visiting from California.

In the 10 years EDC has been in Las Vegas, it has generated $2.5 billion for the local economy.

So, even if the music does not fit your tastes, there’s no denying the results and the energy around them.

That excitement fizzled, apparently, for some of the campers here.

“It is 108 degrees inside of my tent during the day,” said Polly, visiting from California and camping for the second year in a row at EDC Las Vegas. “We were awake from 7:30 in the morning. We haven’t slept.”

EDC’s organizing head, Insomniac, sent a text message to campers saying they did not include air conditioning because of the cooler temperatures. And refunds were offered. But that was not the end of it.

“There’s no running water,” said Polly. “The bathrooms don’t work, there’s no sinks, no showers. What do we do? And then we find out that there’s no AC? I was livid. I’m livid.”

Insomniac stated that a water main break was to blame and that it has since been repaired.

Despite those setbacks, it is still a draw and many people have never been more jazzed for something in their lives. And is expected to bring in more than 450,000 total attendees over the weekend.

“I could literally cry,” said Dymeschia from Dallas, Texas. “I’m shaking. I feel it in my bones. I need this in my life. About to have the best time of my life up in here.”