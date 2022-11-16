Watch Now
NDOC searching for man who walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas

Nevada Department of Corrections
Posted at 11:10 AM, Nov 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a missing offender who did not return on Tuesday to transitional housing in Las Vegas.

51-year-old Roberto Munoz didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing after he had an appointment at the DMV and was discovered missing during a 1 p.m. emergency count, NDOC said in a press release. Munoz is serving a sentence after being convicted on charges of grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle out of Washoe County, but he is able to leave the facility for work purposes as a "low-risk" offender.

Officials say escape procedures were initiated and search teams are in place and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Munoz was last seen at a bus stop on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Munoz is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a 1-inch scar above both eyes.

He also has multiple tattoos, including:

  • “Teagan” on his neck
  • Jesus, prayer hands, a cross and a rosary on his left forearm
  • “Amber” with hearts on his right forearm
  • “Juanita” on his chest
  • “Tammy” on his right foot
