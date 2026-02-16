NDOC inmate 'walked away' from camp, possibly traveling to Las Vegas, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) took to Facebook late last night to report the absence of Robert Krause, an inmate at the Nevada Department of Corrections' (NDOC) Pioche Conservation Camp.

NDOC notified LCSO of Krause's activity on Saturday afternoon. According to the social media post, Krause "walked away" from the camp.

Because Krause is from Las Vegas, authorities believe he may be traveling to the city. LCSO said more updates would come as they learned more.

LCSO asks the public to report Krause and/or his whearabouts to NDOC at 775-877-3284, or contact LCSO at 775-962-5151. If you see Krause, LCSO advises calling 911 immediately.