Watch Now
Local News

Actions

NBA G League's Scoot Henderson joins Trail Blazers as 3rd pick in draft

Scoot Henderson
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Scoot Henderson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Scoot Henderson
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 20:41:05-04

Scoot Henderson believes he should have been the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. He’ll have to settle for being No. 3.

He was picked by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, behind Victor Wembanyama by San Antonio and Brandon Miller by Alabama.

And now it’s time to watch what longtime Portland star Damian Lillard does – and if the pick of another point guard will make him think about requesting a change of scenery.

Henderson spent the last two seasons with the G League Ignite, preparing for life in the NBA that way instead of going the traditional college route.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH