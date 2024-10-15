Native Hawaiians in Southern Nevada could sway the Silver State in 2024 election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has the second-largest population of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States, second only to Honolulu, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That's why their vote could have a big impact on this upcoming election in a battleground state like Nevada.

In the U.S. as a whole, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are the third fastest-growing population.

Here in Clark County, the number of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders increased 40% from 2011 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Las Vegas has been dubbed the Ninth Island because of the Hawaiian population.

Monica Coburn moved to Las Vegas 27 years ago for better opportunities and a more affordable cost of living.

"It's really expensive to live there [in Hawaii]," said Coburn. "Housing is crazy. I mean, when you look at the median price of housing in Hawaii, it's $1 million just for the median price."

That same reason is why many from the islands choose to call Las Vegas home.

Nanae Siu moved to Las Vegas with her family when she was six.

"In Hawaii, it's so hard nowadays to buy a house and buy land," Siu said.

Coburn and Siu have noticed the growth of the NHPI population in Southern Nevada over the years and believe it could be a margin of victory in this upcoming election.

Siu tells Channel 13 she wants her community's voice to be heard.

"We see people like us," said Siu. "Maybe helping advocate for our issues as well, whether that be health care access or sustainable living with wages."

Both Coburn and Siu tell Channel 13 they'll participate in early voting to make their voices heard and to avoid long lines on Election Day.

Early voting goes from October 19 to November 1.