Nationwide ground stop snarls UNLV Football's travel plans ahead of New Mexico game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV's football team is among the hundreds of travelers waiting for updates amid a nationwide air travel ground stop.

The Rebels are scheduled to play the New Mexico Lobos at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque.

The team was scheduled to take off Friday afternoon from Harry Reid International Airport. The team soon found themselves among the hundreds of travelers waiting to take off from Las Vegas, UNLV Athletics officials confirmed to Channel 13.

A spokesperson says the team is still in Las Vegas and is "awaiting updates," as of 3 p.m. Friday.

FAA orders ground stop at all US airports

The Federal Aviation Administration's order cam down just after 1 p.m. Friday, stranding travelers across the country. The FAA said the stop will remain in place "until further notice."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the issue to a communication problem which he said was affecting "all Air Route Traffic Control Centers." FAA technicians are said to be investigating.

Saturday's game would be Rebel football's first test against a ranked opponent this season. The Lobos' defense has allowed just under 11 points per game — the best of any team at the FBS level.

"I mean, they're a loaded defense with talent top to front," UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said Friday. "But on top of that, they cause the confusion. They're very opportunistic, when you talk about leading the nation in turnover margin. That's both sides of the ball combined."