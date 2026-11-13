Nationwide ground stop leaves passengers waiting for takeoff at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No flights are leaving Harry Reid International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

An FAA alert attributed the outage to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote that "a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers" prompted the order.

Live look at Las Vegas international airport amid nationwide ground stop:

Officials at the Las Vegas airport advised travelers to check their flight status directly with their airline before coming to the airport.

"We will provide updates as they are available," an airport spokesperson wrote on social media.

Friday's outage is only the third time in U.S. history that the FAA has issued a nationwide air traffic stop.

The last time this happened, on Jan. 11, 2023, the stop lasted for approximately 90 minutes and was attributed to an overnight computer failure that knocked out a pilot notification system.

The first nationwide ground stop in U.S. history was issued after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.