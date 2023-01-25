Young woman hopes her success inspires others to join the Boy Scouts

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — Melanie Lin's home is a reflection of her path to becoming an Eagle Scout.

“If you would have told me when I was 13 that I would be sitting here saying I’m an Eagle Scout, my mind would’ve been blown,” she said. “This achievement means so much to me and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to be an Eagle Scout.”

Lin got her chance when the Boy Scouts officially transitioned to Scouts BSA in 2019, opening the door to girls between the ages of 11 to 17. Lin's mother recalls her daughter's excitement and determination to break down the barrier.

“There was no asking, it was her declaring I’m going to join Scouts BSA when they form in February 2019,” Lindsay Wright said.

“The fact that I knew my uncles were Eagle Scouts, I was like that’s so cool, I want to be an Eagle Scout too,” said Lin.

Over the next few years, she’d master skills from navigation and survival to first aid and leadership as part of Troop 3280 in Chandler, Arizona. The Grand Canyon Council recently awarded her the scouts' highest ranking. It's achieved by fewer than 5% of scouts nationwide.

“She had to organize and lead and manage, and she had to go and do things that she’d never done before,” said Jason Rziha, committee chair for troops 280 & 3280.

Lin is taking her newfound rank and confidence to the public next month, hoping to inspire girls join the scouts.

“On February 11, 10 a.m., at Desert Breeze Park, Troop 3280 and other girl troops are having a recruiting event,” said Lin. “Even if they’re just kind of interested I would totally recommend people coming out and listening to what we have to say and just making a bunch of connections and new friends.”

Becoming an Eagle Scout is beginning to run in her family. Along with her uncles, Lin's younger brother and sister are on their way as well. When asked if she thinks more young ladies will follow in her footsteps, Lin says it’s just the beginning.

“We’ve already achieved so much and it’s amazing so yes I think there will definitely be more like me,” said Lin.

This story was originally reported by Cameron Polom on abc15.com.