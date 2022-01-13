Watch
WWII letter delivered 76 years later

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE: USPS mailboxes(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 17:35:01-05

Angelina Gonsalves got quite the surprise in the mail.

It was a letter written by her late husband, 76 years ago, before they had met.

John Gonsalves was writing to his mother during WWII in 1945.

In the letter, John tells his mother, "I'm fine and getting along OK."

However, he complained about the food.

The U.S. Postal Service said they weren't sure where the letter had been, but knew they had to get it delivered once it was discovered.

John died in 2015.

His wife of 61 years said the letter is an "unexpected" and "wonderful gift."

