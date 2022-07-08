World leaders react to assassination of Japan's Abe

Leaders from around the world are sending condolences following the shocking assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

President Joe Biden said the tragedy left him "stunned, outraged and deeply saddened."

"The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief," Biden said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the world lost a "great man of vision."

"My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron noted Abe's dedication to Japan, saying the country lost a great prime minister.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Abe one of his dearest friends.

"He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator," Modi said. "He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Abe's global leadership and offered his condolences to Japan.

"The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time," he said.

Abe served two stints as prime minister, leading Japan's Liberal Democratic Party. He first was the nation's leader in 2006 and 2007. When his party lost seats in 2007, he decided to step down as leader of the party but remained in Japan's House of Representatives.

He returned to the top role in government in 2012 before retiring in mid-2020, citing declining health.