Woman carrying baseball bat near Capitol arrested after biting officer, USCP says

A woman carrying a baseball bat was arrested Friday near the U.S. Capitol after raising the bat toward police and later biting an officer.

According to CNN and WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., the Capitol Police say the woman was walking down First Street SW at around 9:30 a.m. ET Friday near while carrying a bat.

Police said the woman "appeared agitated" and yelled at officers. When police tried to take the bat from the woman's hands, she allegedly bit an officer.

At that point, Capitol Police took the woman into custody. They identified her as 25-year-old Olivia Romano.

Charges against Romano are pending. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The incident is just the latest violent or threatening incident the Capitol Police have faced in 2021.

On Jan. 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results. One officer died days after the riots, and others died by suicide in the weeks that followed.

On April 2, an officer was killed when a car rammed a barrier near the Capitol. The suspect, wielding a knife, was shot dead by officers.

In August, police Capitol Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The driver, who claimed to have a bomb in his car, was arrested have an hours-long standoff. No one was hurt.