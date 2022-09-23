Woman awarded with GED more than 7 decades after dropping out

It took her more than seven decades, but 90-year-old Ellouise Lewis has a GED. The Mississippi woman recently earned an honorary GED after completing a test of her knowledge and determination, WLOX-TV reported.

According to WLOX, Lewis dropped out of high school in the 10th grade. Lewis told the outlet that she always wanted to finish her education.

Staff at the Gulfport Care Center helped make her dream a reality. They reached out to Wells of South Gate, a religious organization that conducts adult trainings and classes.

“It’s a blessing to me and to my coworkers to be able to make this happen,” Gulfport Care Center activity director Lisa Perdue told WLOX.

After she took the test, she was presented with the honorary GED.

"When they told me here that I could get my GED happy about. Still happy, excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do,” Lewis told WLOX.