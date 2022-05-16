Watch
White House moves to loosen remittance and flight rules on Cuba

Ramon Espinosa/AP
FILE - Tourists are seen along the beach at the Iberostar Selection Varadero hotel in Varadero, Cuba, on Sept. 29, 2021. The Biden administration announced Monday that it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Donald Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
The Biden administration says it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The State Department said on Monday that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittances, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The U.S. will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department.

It will also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing.

