Washington woman charged for allegedly pulling gun at store employee for refusing to wear mask

Authorities in Washington say a woman was arrested and charged for allegedly pulling a gun on a convenience store worker after being thrown out of a store for not wearing a mask.

KIRO reported that on Jan. 27, Bellevue police responded to a disturbance at a gas station.

According to the Seattle Times, the employee told police that Angela Marie Nommensen pulled a gun on him after throwing her out for refusing to wear a mask as required by local rules.

The news outlets reported that Nommensen came into the store to get a receipt, but after being told several times to wear a mask, the clerk grabbed her shoulder and coat and escorted her out.

According to the newspaper, when the clerk got back inside the store, surveillance video captured Nommensen pulling a gun and pointing it at him.

She has since been charged with felony harassment, accused of threatening to kill the gas station clerk.