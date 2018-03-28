Vigil to mark six months since Las Vegas mass shooting

Sunday, April 1, will mark six months since a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fifty-eight people died, and 851 were injured after shooter Stephen Paddock fired more than 1,100 rounds at a crowd of country music fans. Paddock was in a room on Floor 32 at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino when he committed the act.

It is the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the United States.

There will be several memorial services and vigils around Las Vegas to mark the day, including one near the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds. That vigil will start at 6 p.m. local time near Reno Avenue and Giles Street. Afterward, attendees will be allowed to walk around the site.

The shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 occurred between 10:05 and 10:15 p.m. local time.