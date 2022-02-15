View marriage documents, love letters in National Museum of African American History's online collection

History buffs can view an extensive online catalog of love letters, marriage certificates and other documents detailing Black history in the United States, dating back as far as the period of slavery, through the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture's online database.

On Monday the museum highlighted the love story of Lollaretta Pemberton and Grover Allen who were married in 1939 and moved to Los Angeles during what was known as "The Great Migration." Allen practiced medicine, the museum said, while Pemberton cared for their home. The museum has retained a scrapbook online with their wedding invitation, newspaper articles and photos.

In a Facebook post, the museum wrote, "Their wedding was a society event held in their home state of Texas. Lollaretta’s father was a professor at Wiley College, and she was a highly respected schoolteacher."

To view more historic documents and images showing marriages in Black history anyone can go explore the museum's archives online at their website here. The museum says the collection demonstrates "romantic love and the importance of marital connections between Black people."