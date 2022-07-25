Vice President Harris urges Indiana Democrats to stop possible abortion ban

Indiana could soon become the next Republican-led state to ban or restrict abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with Democratic leaders, urging them to block legislation that could come during a special session of the Indiana General Assembly.

But there is little Democrats can do in Indiana to stop such legislation. Republicans hold a 71-29 advantage in the House and a 39-11 majority in the Senate.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said last month that the state would move toward restricting abortions.

“I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do,” he said on the same day the Supreme Court ruled that states have the ability to regulate abortions.

Since the June 24 ruling, Harris has hosted six roundtable discussions with Democratic state legislators across the US.

“I'm here to support legislators here and support folks doing work on the ground in terms of service providers,” Harris said. “To let them know we stand with women of Indiana. We trust women of Indiana to make decisions about their own lives without requiring their government to tell them what to do with their bodies.”