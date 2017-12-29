Arizona boy gets 'Stormtrooper' prosthetic hand from non-profit More Foundation

PHOENIX - Gripping a pencil, throwing a ball, it's stuff most of us take for granted. Thanks to a Valley non-profit, local boy Jacob Taggart, who was born with a deformed hand, is able to do those things for the first time.

"He's been so frustrated trying to change and to fit in and keep up with the other kids," said Jacob's grandmother, Linda Taggart.

The Arizona non-profit More Foundation built the 5-year-old a prosthetic arm with 3D printing technology. But it's not just any old prosthetic.

"We have customized it to meet his size and requirements and we have also customized it to meet his personality by making it a Stormtrooper hand, said Marc Jacofsky, the executive director of More Foundation

And at no cost to Jacob's family. More Foundation is funded by donations.

Jacofsky said often times insurance wont cover prosthetics for kids because they grow out of them too fast. He was glad to help make life easier for this little Star Wars fan.



"We hope we've changed his life for the better, he said. "It's the best gift I've ever given."

And though holding a bat is still a little tricky for Jacob, he seemed to have some better luck with a light saber.