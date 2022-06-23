Uvalde victim's sister pleads for gun safety measures

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The sister of a 9-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school shooting rampage tearfully pleaded with Texas lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws and questioned why so many security measures failed.

Jazmin Cazares on Thursday begged lawmakers to do something. Her young sister Jacklyn was one of 19 children shot dead inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 before police stormed the classroom and killed him.

Two teachers also died in the massacre. The gunman was a former student. Cazares' testimony came just as the U.S. Supreme Court announced a decision allowing a major expansion of gun rights, saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public.

“I’m here begging for you guys to do something," she said. “People who were supposed to keep her safe at school didn’t,”she added. “They failed.”