US Senate candidate from Louisiana smokes marijuana in new ad

Melinda Deslatte/AP
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Chambers, a political newcomer in Louisiana whose adept use of social media drew notice when he finished strong in a U.S. House race last year has posted an online video ad certain to draw more attention and, perhaps, campaign donations — it shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in arrests for the drug. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 18, 2022
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers Jr. can be seen smoking marijuana in his first campaign ad.

The 37-second ad offers statistics about marijuana arrests and the disproportionate impact on people of color.

"I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology," Chambers said in a tweet that accompanied the video.

Smokable medical marijuana became legal in Louisiana at the beginning of the year. However, recreational marijuana is illegal.

Despite being illegal at the federal level as well, nearly 20 states and Washington, D.C. allow people to smoke marijuana for recreational purposes.

Chambers and fellow Democrat Luke Mixon are trying to win the seat that is currently held by Republican Sen. John Kennedy.

