U.S. Postal Service debuts first-ever Scratch-and-Sniff stamps

TAMPA, Fla. — Remember the scratch-and-sniff books you read as a kid? You know the ones that taught you the difference between a rose, old cheese and earwax? The gimmick is finally coming to postage.

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing its first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps on Wednesday, June 20.

“The Frozen Treats stamps offer the latest innovation in stamp design, which means you can add the sweet scent of summer to your cards and letters,” said Luke Grossmann, U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Finance and Planning. “It’s a fun way to enjoy the stamps, but it’s even more fun to share the experience with your friends and family.”

Margaret Berg created the art for the stamps. There are eight different designs. Each features an illustration of a colorful icy pop on a stick in a variety of shapes and flavors.

What the stamps smell like has been kept secret but the USPS says it will remind you of the "sweet scent of summer." The only way to know the scent for certain is to purchase a booklet of 20 and start scratching.

Frozen Treats are First-Class Mail Forever stamps that will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The Frozen Treats stamps are available in your local Post Office and at usps.com/shop while supplies last.