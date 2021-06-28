Watch
US Marine shot by stray bullet in Times Square, NYPD seeking suspect

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:49:51-04

A U.S. Marine visiting Times Square with his family on Sunday was struck with a stray bullet fired by a man who's now wanted by the NYPD, according to local media outlets.

The NYPD is seeking a suspect they say fired a gun near 45th Street and Seventh Avenue on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. local time. That intersection is in the heart of Times Square, one of the world's busiest tourist destinations.

Police say a bullet from that shooting struck a 21-year-old innocent bystander in the back. WPIX-TV reports that the victim was Samuel Poulin, a man who recently graduated from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina.

WABC-TV reports that Poulin was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he is stable.

"The Citadel family — in Charleston, South Carolina and around the world — is greatly saddened to learn about what happened to our Class of 2021 graduate, 2nd Lieutenant Samuel Poulin in Times Square on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet from a shooting event unrelated to him," Citadel President Gen. Glenn M. Walters said in a statement. "We are encouraged that he is reported to be in stable condition are sending our prayers and our love to his new wife and his family. 2nd Lieutenant Poulin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Physics, was a President's List cadet and exemplifies the kind of principled leader The Citadel strives to produce."

The shooting comes just over a month after three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting in Times Square.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 50 additional police officers would be deployed in the area in the hopes of preventing further crime.

"We've got to fix this situation," de Blasio said, according to WPIX.

