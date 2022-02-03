US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead

U.S. special operations forces have conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria, in what the Pentagon said was a “successful mission.”

Residents and activists reported multiple deaths — including civilians — from the attack overnight Thursday.

In a brief statement, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the mission was successful.

“There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Several residents told The Associated Press they saw body parts scattered near the house that was raided in the village of Atmeh, in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province near the border with Turkey.

They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.