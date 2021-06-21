Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

US extends COVID travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico until July 21

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
canada border
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:19:34-04

The Department of Homeland Security extended its travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico until July 21.

On Sunday, DHS announced the move of extending the travel restriction in a tweet.

"To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel," the agency said.

In March 2020, the United States and Canada mutually agreed to close the land border to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

DHS noted on Sunday in a tweet that in recent weeks there have been "positive developments" and "is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."

The US and Mexico also mutually agreed to close the land border last March.

On Monday, Canada added that beginning July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fully vaccinated travelers who "meet specific conditions" can enter Canada.

The government said that if traveling by air to Canada, those that are fully vaccinated won't "be required to stay at a government-authorized hotel" and won't have to "quarantine or take a COVID-19 test on day eight."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH