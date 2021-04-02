Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Police: 2 Capitol officers injured after reportedly being rammed with vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Capitol Breach Extremist Plots
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:41:18-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department says two of its officers were injured when someone reportedly rammed a vehicle into a barricade Friday afternoon.

The department says a suspect is in custody. That person and the two officers have been transported to area hospitals, according to police.

The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warning of an “external security threat.”

They were told that no one could enter or exit and advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021