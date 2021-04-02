Police: 2 Capitol officers injured after reportedly being rammed with vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department says two of its officers were injured when someone reportedly rammed a vehicle into a barricade Friday afternoon.

The department says a suspect is in custody. That person and the two officers have been transported to area hospitals, according to police.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warning of an “external security threat.”

They were told that no one could enter or exit and advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.