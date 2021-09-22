Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

UN: Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly

items.[0].image.alt
Muhammad Farooq/AP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet stacked with veterans of their harsh rule in the late 1990s and subsequent 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and its Afghan government allies. The line-up announced at the press conference is not likely to win the international support the Taliban so desperately need to avoid an economic meltdown. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq)
Zabihullah Mujahid
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 20:17:01-04

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, want to speak at the U.N. General Assembly.

The Taliban is challenging the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador following its takeover of Afghanistan.

A special UN committee must now meet and make a decision. However, Forbes reports that no meeting has been scheduled it.

Reuters reports that the current U.N. ambassador from Afghanistan, Ghulam Isaczai, will remain in his seat until the committee meets.

He is scheduled to speak on the last day of the assembly. However, Reuters said it's not clear whether another country will object since the Taliban is now in control of Afghanistan.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH