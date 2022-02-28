Watch
Ukraine-Russia talks reportedly begin in Belarus

Sergei Kholodilin/AP
Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, attends the peace talks with Russian delegation in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have met for their preliminary talks today. The meeting is taking place in Gomel region on the banks of the Pripyat River. (Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:50 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 10:50:42-05

High-level talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials have begun at the Belarus border, according to multiple news reports.

However, according to Al Jazeera, both sides are far apart from reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s said he and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to meet with the Russians “without preconditions.”

Lukashenko has agreed to keep all planes, helicopters and missiles on the ground while the two countries meet in his country, Zelenskyy’s office said.

The talks come amid a renewed threat of nuclear war. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

On the ground in Ukraine, fighting continues. Ukraine claims Russia has targeted populated areas. The country has accused Putin of committing war crimes.

Despite the intense fighting, Kyiv has not fallen. Intelligence officials had expected the city to be in Russian control by now.

