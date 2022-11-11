Two people killed after electrocution from downed power line

Police in Conway, Florida say two people were killed after being electrocuted by a downed power line which was knocked over by now tropical depression Nicole.

Nicole hit Florida with Hurricane force winds early on Thursday causing damage to a wide swath of the east coast of the state.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that the man left a vehicle he and a woman were traveling in on Thursday morning and touched the downed power line when he was electrocuted. Police say he died at the scene.

The woman he was traveling with in the vehicle was also electrocuted and was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Authorities say she later died.

Police say the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m.

There was reportedly also a baby in the car, who has been put in the custody of a family member.

A local sheriff's spokesperson said, "We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today."

"Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately," the spokesperson said.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they see any downed power lines or other hazardous obstacles.