1 killed, 1 injured on set of Alec Baldwin movie 'Rust'

A woman was killed Thursday on the set of a movie in New Mexico, authorities say.

"Rust" is being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe New Mexico.

A spokesperson for Alec Baldwin, who is producing the movie, told KOB 4 that a prop gun misfired and resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted UNM Hospital in Albuquerque where she was pronounced dead.

The other individual, a 42-year-old man, was receiving care at a hospital in Santa Fe, the sheriff's office stated.

The incident is under investigation.

"Rust" is set in the 1880s, and follows the life of a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his grandfather who killed a rancher, according to IMDB.