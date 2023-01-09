Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion

For just the fourth time in the history of Mega Millions, a jackpot will exceed $1 billion.

Mega Millions’ jackpot for Tuesday is set for $1.1 billion as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in nearly three months.

No one matched 3-20-46-59-63 and a Mega Ball of 13 during Friday’s drawing.

The last time the jackpot was this large was on July 29, 2022, when a $1.337 billion ticket was sold in Illinois.

The jackpot marks the fifth-largest in U.S. history for all lotteries, behind two other Mega Millions drawings and two Powerball jackpots.

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us.”

Mega Millions produced six winners in 2022.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

