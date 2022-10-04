Trump turns to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago dispute

Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency appeal Tuesday at the Supreme Court asking them to block the Justice Department from reviewing classified records the FBI seized at his Florida estate on Aug. 8, CNN and the Associated Press reported.

News of the appeal comes a month after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit permitted the DOJ to resume its investigation of the classified documents as part of its ongoing criminal probe, the Associated Press reported.

The appeals court's decision came after a lower court granted in early September Trump's request to have an independent arbiter known as a special master to review the materials seized, the Associated Press reported.

Trump is asking the Supreme Court to grant a third party to review the roughly 100 documents seized, the news agencies reported.