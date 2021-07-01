Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors with charges expected to be unsealed Thursday

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office as reports swirl that charges against him and the company are set to be unsealed Thursday afternoon, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

Weisselberg's surrender comes a day after the Post and The New York Times reported that a New York grand jury had filed charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization and that those charges would be unsealed Thursday.

It's currently unclear what charges are awaiting the company and Weisselberg. It's also unclear how many charges they may face.

The charges come after two years of investigations into Donald Trump and his finances by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Vance's investigation ramped up earlier this year when the Supreme Court ruled that Trump must turn over his tax returns to investigators.

This story is breaking and will be updated.