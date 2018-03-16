St. Patrick's weekend: In an effort to cut down on drunk driving, AAA will tow cars in select states

AAA is offering safe ride services in select states through St. Patrick's Day weekend as part of its Holiday Safe Ride program.

This includes several states .... a full list may be found here.

In addition, AAA and Budweiser are teaming up again for the Tow to Go program in select states.

Unlike most AAA services, Tow to Go is open to all divers, not just members. All AAA ask is that those who participate tip their drivers. The program begins Friday and will continue throughout the weekend until Sunday morning.

The companies have been partnering in the program for about 20 years.

Those who want to take advantage of the service should call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. For more info or to find out if your area is eligible, visit AAA Website.