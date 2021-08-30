Watch
Tesla wants to provide electricity to Texans

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This March 18, 2020 photo shows a Tesla charging station for automobiles in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Tesla wants to provide electricity to Texans.

According to the Washington Post and Texas Monthly, the company filed an application with the Texas Public Utility Commission through its new subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures, on Aug. 16.

Bloomberg reported that Tesla is starting the buildout of a 100-megawatt energy storage system in Angleton, Texas, 45 miles south of Houston.

News of the company wanting to sell electricity comes after the state suffered a cold snap in February, leaving millions of residents without power or water for days.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the crisis cost the state $80 billion to $130 billion, and 111 people died.

At the time of the incident, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to criticize the state’s grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas, writing that the nonprofit group "is not earning that R.”

According to CNBC, the grid is isolated from the rest of the U.S., so help from other states wasn't available.

