Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla is looking to split its stock so that the electric vehicle maker can pay a dividend to its shareholders. The company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders' meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 28, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Tesla are up sharply after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders' meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

The Associated Press reported that the company did not specify when a split would take place or what the ratio would be.

Shares jumped more than 7% Monday.

According to the AP, over the past year, Tesla’s shares are up more than 60%.

Tesla's board approved the proposal, but the dividend is contingent on final board approval.

The company last split its stock in August 2020.

News of the company's request comes as CEO Elon Musk announced that he supposedly has COVID.

