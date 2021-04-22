Tennessee recognizes Dolly Parton's contributions to children's literacy

Tennessee will "Always Love" Dolly Parton.

Governor Bill Lee signed a resolution recognizing the country music legend's contributions to children's literacy in the state.

Parton was born in Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

She launched the program Imagination Library in 1995.

The program mails one book a month to a child until they reach kindergarten.

The governor says because of Parton more than 152 million books have been distributed to nearly two million kids.

Parton states the Imagination Library was inspired by her own father's inability to read.