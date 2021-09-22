Teen killed, 2 other juveniles injured in apparent drive-by shooting at Louisville bus stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A teenage boy was killed and two other juveniles were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says its officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Dr. WJ Hodge St. and Chestnut St. around 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Police say two of the three children were transported to area hospitals after being shot while waiting for a bus.

One of the kids, a teenage boy, was pronounced dead at the University of Louisville Hospital. Another teenage boy was transported to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third juvenile, a girl, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police say.

"This is devastating for us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this," said Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) spokesperson Renee Murphy. "We are thinking of the families and we will support the families the best that we can throughout this process."

According to JCPS officials, the bus arrived shortly after and was headed to Eastern High School.

"This is about as bad as it gets. For it to be children waiting at a bus stop—to go to school, it's about as low as this city can get," said Anthony Piagentini of Metro Council District 19.

Piagentini was on his way to city hall to work for the mayor, saw that it was close by, and came over to see what was going on.

"It's the most tragic cornerstone of precisely what's been going on this year and at this year, it's entirely all hands to the pummel. I don't care who you are or what you do for the city, or you're just a concerned citizen, it needs to be everybody working to stop this. We just need to do everything we can to stop it and stop it now," Piagentini said.

LMPD has been in communication with families. JCPS is working with families and LMPD.

This story was originally published by staff at WLEX.